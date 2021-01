Authorities also confirmed 456 deaths in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Jan 10 — Russia today reported 22,851 new Covid-19 cases including 4,216 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 3,401,954 - the world's fourth highest - since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 456 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 61,837. — Reuters