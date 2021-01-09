US CDC: 22.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines distributed, 6.7 million administered

According to the tally posted on January 7, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had administered 5,919,418 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 21,419,800 doses. — Pool pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 ― The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 6,688,231 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of yesterday morning and distributed 22,137,350 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9.00 am ET yesterday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on January 7, the agency had administered 5,919,418 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 21,419,800 doses.

A total of 4,060,225 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 693,246 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said. ― Reuters