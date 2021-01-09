Lebanon's Hezbollah chief says nuclear button in hands of 'crazy fool' Trump

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the storming of the US Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters on Wednesday, following a rally at which Trump spoke, showed the president was ready to kill his own citizens to maintain power. — Reuters pic

BEIRUT, Jan 9 ― Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said yesterday that recent events in the United States would have global repercussions and prayed that God protect the world until January 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

“The nuclear button is in the hands of a crazy fool called Trump,” the leader of the Iran-backed organisation said in a televised address.

“God protect the world from what he can do.”

Nasrallah said the storming of the US Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters on Wednesday, following a rally at which Trump spoke, showed the president was ready to kill his own citizens to maintain power. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman shot by police, died in the riots at the Capitol.

“It is a small example of what Trump has committed in his four years in several other countries,” Nasrallah said.

There have been increasing tensions between the United States and Iran in the last days of Trump's administration, which coincided with the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. ― Reuters