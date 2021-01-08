UK set to approve Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine as soon as today, according to Bloomberg News

A nurse prepares a syringe with the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine for a worker of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (FDNY EMS) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York December 23, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 8 — UK health regulators may grant emergency use authorisation to Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine as soon as today, making it the third vaccine to receive approval in the country, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford received approval in December followed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s shot.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine has already been rolled out in the United States, Canada. Earlier this week, Israel granted authorisation for the shot.

It was about 95 per cent effective at preventing illness in clinical trials that found no serious safety issues. — Reuters