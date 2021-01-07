US House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results, after rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol in Washington January 6, 2020. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 ― The US House of Representatives last night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the US Capitol.

The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure. A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona's election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate.

After gavelling the House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two chambers of Congress would resume their joint session to consider election results from other states. ― Reuters