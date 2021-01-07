US House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 ― The US House of Representatives last night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the US Capitol.
The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure. A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona's election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate.
After gavelling the House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two chambers of Congress would resume their joint session to consider election results from other states. ― Reuters