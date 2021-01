AstraZeneca’s application is the second the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA). — Reuters pic

MANILA, Jan 6 — Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has applied to health regulators for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its Covid-19 vaccine in the Philppines, the food and drugs agency chief said today.

AstraZeneca’s application is the second the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received after Pfizer made a similar application last month. — Reuters