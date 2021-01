Members of a household will be allowed to meet just one additional person, the document showed.. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 5 — Germany is set to tighten its contact restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a draft document seen by Reuters showed today.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 federal states were discussing the measures on Tuesday. A news conference is expected in the afternoon. — Reuters