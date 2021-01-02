Tokyo governor, others urge Japan’s government to declare Covid-19 emergency

Year-end shoppers wearing protective face masks are reflected on mirrors at a shopping and amusement district, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 31, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 2 ― The governors of Tokyo and three other Japanese prefectures urged the government on Saturday to declare a state of emergency following a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters at a briefing after meeting the governors that the government would need to hear from experts before deciding on whether to make an emergency declaration.

New Covid-19 infections in Tokyo hit a record 1,337 on December 31, and yesterday numbered 783. A nationwide record was also set on December 31 with 4,520 new cases. ― Reuters