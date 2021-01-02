Netherlands to vaccinate emergency care workers as soon as possible

People ride bikes on an empty street as Netherlands has gone into lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 15 2020. ― Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, Jan 2 — The Netherlands will start vaccinating 30,000 emergency care workers as soon as possible, the health ministry said today, as the government comes under fire for lagging other European Union countries in launching immunisations.

The government had previously said its national vaccination campaign would start on January 8, the latest date for any EU country.

The first doses were planned to go to healthcare personnel in homes for the elderly, home care nurses and people working in care homes for the disabled, rather than emergency care workers as well.

However, it was still unclear when these workers would get vaccinated. The ministry said it would give more details on Monday.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, unions and hospitals have been pushing for front-line carers to get vaccinated rapidly. — Reuters