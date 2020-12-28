France’s Macron to review Covid-19 situation on Dec. 29 amid surge in cases

The European Union rolled out a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to try to rein in a pandemic. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 28 — President Emmanuel Macron and some senior cabinet ministers will review the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday, the Elysee said today, amid another surge in cases that has spurred fears of a third lockdown in France.

The European Union rolled out a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to try to rein in a pandemic that has crippled economies worldwide and claimed more than 1.7 million lives.

France reported 8,822 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, sharply up from Saturday’s 3,093. — Reuters