A woman and others line up to buy shrimps from anti-government protesters in front of government house amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Dec 27 — Thailand yesterday confirmed 103 new infections of Covid-19, including 94 domestic transmissions, the government said in a statement.

The new cases also include eight found in state quarantine and one infection in a person coming from abroad who did not enter quarantine, the statement said without elaborating.

Thailand has reported a total of 6,123 cases and 60 deaths. — Reuters