File photo of passengers wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue at the check-in counters of Emirates airline, in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July

MANILA, Dec 26 — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte today extended a ban on flights from the United Kingdom by another two weeks to mid-January in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

He also ordered a 14-day quarantine for passengers that came from or transited in the United Kingdom, and from countries where the more infectious Covid-19 variant was detected, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan — Reuters