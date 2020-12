Passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the Shibuya crossing, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 26 — Japan has decided to ban all new entries of foreign nationals from December 28 to the end of January following the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in arrivals from Britain, Nikkei reported today. — Reuters

