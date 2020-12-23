Irish Cabinet restricts movements after minister contracts Covid-19

Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has contracted the Covid-19 virus. ― Pool via Reuters

DUBLIN, Dec 23 ― All members of Ireland's Cabinet are restricting their movements while awaiting Covid-19 tests after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue contracted the virus, the government said in a statement today.

Ireland has one of the lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 in Europe but cases are now rising at a rate of 10 per cent a day after a sudden surge that health chiefs say represents a third wave of infections.

The Cabinet last met early yesterday when they decided to shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve in a sharp tightening of restrictions that ministers said could last for at least two months.

McConalogue is showing no symptoms and is self-isolating in line with public health guidelines, a spokesman for the minister said. ― Reuters