France set to ease UK travel ban over virus

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari during the inauguration of the extension of the metro line number 14, in Saint-Ouen December 14, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 23 — France will relax a temporary UK travel ban introduced after a new variant of coronavirus emerged, the prime minister's office said yesterday.

EU nationals and residents of EU countries will be allowed to enter from today providing they can show a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours old.

The tests must be of a type capable of detecting the new variant that emerged in Britain, the office said in a statement.

People who “must carry out essential travel” will also be allowed into the country, it said.

The European Commission has urged EU countries to lift travel bans imposed on Britain, where the spread of the new coronavirus variant has spurred global panic just as vaccines are being rolled out worldwide.

France announced a 48-hour ban not only on regular travellers but also on freight, sparking worries that the UK could be hit by shortages of some fresh foods.

“We have worked hard with the British authorities to allow from tomorrow morning ships, trains and also planes to restart safely,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said yesterday.

He said he was “finalising a protocol” to allow the statement to take effect and urged lorry drivers to wait for further announcements. — AFP