UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on Covid travel, freight

LONDON, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting today to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, several European countries began closing their doors to travellers from Britain after the country tightened Covid restrictions in London and southern England to try to curb the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.

France said it would bar all people coming from the UK for 48 hours from last night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail. Britain's port of Dover said its ferry terminal was closed.

“The prime minister will chair a COBR (emergency response) meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK. Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place,” the spokeswoman said.

Transport minister Grant Shapps urged Britons, especially hauliers, not to travel to ports in Kent in southern England, warning on Twitter that “we expect significant disruption in the area.”

The travel restrictions come at a difficult time for many British companies, which are engaged in last-minute stockpiling before December 31, when a status quo transition period with the European Union ends and new customs rules come into effect.

Doug Bannister, chief executive at the port of Dover, told Reuters earlier this month that Europe's biggest trucking port was already seeing almost record volumes of trade.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Britain surged by 35,928 yesterday, official data showed, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, lower than the 534 recorded on Saturday.

The government has toughened restrictions in London and southeast England to try to curb the spread of a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus. — Reuters