French Health Minister: Covid-19 vaccines should work against new strain of virus

French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran attends to questions at the National Assembly in Paris, France March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 21 — French Health Minister Olivier Veran told Europe 1 radio today that current Covid-19 vaccines should work against a new strain of the virus, recently found in the United Kingdom.

“In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine should not be effective,” Veran said.

Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original.

Johnson and his scientific advisors nevertheless said they believe vaccines will still be effective, and added that the new strain is not more deadly or more serious in terms of the illness caused. — Reuters