China reports 23 new Covid-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

People wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Beijing, China, December 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Dec 20 — Mainland China recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 19, up from 17 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said today.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported. A single local transmission was in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Another 10 asymptomatic cases were also reported on Dec. 19, down from 16 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 86,829 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths. — Reuters