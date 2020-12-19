French President Macron’s condition is ‘stable’, presidency says

French President Emmanuel Macron tweets an update about his health, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, from Versailles, France December 18, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media video. ― Twitter @EmmanuelMacron via Reuters

PARIS, Dec 19 ― French President Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said today in an update on his bout of coronavirus.

“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar Covid-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.

Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for Covid-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris. ― Reuters