Heavy snow paralyses traffic in Japan, more expected over weekend

Vehicles are stranded on the snow-covered Kanetsu expressway in Minamiuonuma in Niigata Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo December 18, 2020 — Kyodo handout pic via Reuters

TOKYO, Dec 18 — Heavy snow brought traffic chaos to much of north-west Japan today, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on blocked highways.

“The government will do its utmost to rescue anyone who is stuck in their vehicle,” the government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said at a regular briefing.

Self-Defence Force troops were delivering food, petrol and blankets, and helping clear snow, while fire service crews rescued some drivers, including at least three people who were taken to hospital, according to public broadcaster NHK.

As highway workers in hard-hit areas such as Niigata prefecture cleared snow several feet deep in places, the Meteorological Agency warned of heavier snow over the weekend along the Sea of Japan coast.

Some places are bracing for as much as 80cm of snow amid a cold snap that has affected much of the country. — Reuters