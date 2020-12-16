Britons oppose plan to relax Covid-19 rules for Christmas, survey shows

People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of Covid-19 continues in London, Britain December 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 16 — More people in Britain oppose the government's plans to relax Covid-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas than support them, a poll published today showed.

Fifty per cent of respondents in the poll conducted by Kantar said they opposed or strongly opposed the planned relaxation while 40 per cent backed it.

Two influential medical journals made a rare joint appeal yesterday, arguing the government should reverse the decision to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days over Christmas.

Britain has recorded more than 64,000 deaths from Covid, the second highest number in Europe.

The Kantar poll also showed 65 per cent of respondents would definitely or probably get a Covid-19 vaccination, up two points from a previous poll in November, while 23 per cent would definitely or probably not get a jab, up one point. — Reuters