Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 15 — A fire that broke out early today in a retirement home in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains has killed 11 people, Russia's emergencies ministry said today.

The fire was reported at about 3am local time (2200 GMT Monday) in the village of Ishbuldino, it said in a statement, and was put out three hours later.

“Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters,” the ministry said.

Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident. — Reuters