Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation, after the US Electoral College formally confirmed his victory in the 2020 US presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware December 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

LANSING, Dec 15 — Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to “turn the page” on the Trump era in a prime-time speech yesterday, hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency.

The vote, typically a formality, assumed outsized significance in light of President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to subvert the process due to what he has falsely alleged was widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Some Trump supporters had called for protests on social media, and election officials had expressed concern about the potential for violence amid the president's heated rhetoric. But yesterday's vote proceeded smoothly, with no major disruptions.

California, the most-populous US state, put Biden over the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College when its 55 electors unanimously cast ballots for him and his running mate, Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris — the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to become vice president-elect — will be sworn in on January 20.

Biden earned 306 electoral votes in November compared with 232 for Trump.

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago,” he said in his speech to mark his Electoral College victory. “And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.”

Under a complicated system dating back to the 1780s, a candidate becomes US president not by winning the popular vote but through the Electoral College system, which allots electoral votes to the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on congressional representation.

In 2016, Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. Biden won the popular vote in November by more than seven million votes.

Electors are typically party loyalists who are unlikely to break ranks, although there are sometimes a handful of electors who cast ballots for someone other than the winner of their states. In 2016, for instance, seven electors went “rogue,” a historically unusual number but still far from enough to change the outcome.

Few observers had expected yesterday's vote to alter the election's outcome. With Trump's legal challenges floundering, the president's dim hopes of clinging to power rest in persuading Congress not to certify the Electoral College vote in a special January 6 session — an effort almost certain to fail.

Trump had also pressured Republican lawmakers in battleground states that Biden won, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, to set aside the vote totals and appoint their own competing slates of electors. But lawmakers largely dismissed the notion. —Reuters