Vice President-elect Harris’ husband to join Georgetown Law faculty

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff celebrate during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention August 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 — Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will join the faculty at Georgetown Law, the school said yesterday, a new job for the business lawyer who will become the United States’ first-ever second gentleman.

Emhoff said shortly after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election that he would leave his job at powerhouse law firm DLA Piper to focus on supporting the incoming Biden administration ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

He had taken a leave of absence from the firm to spend time on the campaign trail for Biden and Harris, who will be the first woman US vice president.

“Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice. I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival,” Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor said in a statement.

Emhoff, who will join the faculty in January, will teach classes pertaining to entertainment law disputes and will serve as a distinguished fellow at the school’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy, the Washington-based school said.

Harris and Emhoff have been married since 2014, when she was serving as California's attorney general. She became a US senator for California in 2017. Emhoff’s clients have included makers of the movie American Made and National Football League wide receiver Willie Gault, as well as corporations Merck and Walmart, court records show. — Reuters