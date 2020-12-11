US FDA says working to issue emergency authorisation for Pfizer vaccine fast

A panel of outside advisors to the FDA yesterday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorise the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to Covid-19. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 — The US Food and Drug Administration said today it would work rapidly toward finalisation and issuance of an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine.

A panel of outside advisors to the FDA yesterday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorise the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to Covid-19.

The agency has also notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution. — Reuters