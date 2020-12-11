Suicide bomber injures six police in Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, Dec 11 — A suicide bomber blew himself up in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Karachay-Cherkessia today, injuring six police officers, the country’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

An unidentified person tried to break into an area where police were conducting searches and triggered the bomb when they tried to arrest him, the committee said, adding that “six officers were lightly injured” in the blast.

The blast occurred around 0900 GMT in the village of Uchkeken, the committee said, noting that no civilians were injured.

In the 1990s Moscow fought two brutal wars against separatists in Chechnya, a neighbouring North Caucasus region to Karachay-Cherkessia.

Although attacks on police have decreased in recent years in the North Caucasus, Moscow remains in conflict with militants from across the region. — AFP