Medical officers rest during a rapid test amid the spread of coronavirus disease outbreak in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 4, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. ― Handout via Reuters

JAKARTA, Dec 11 — Indonesia today reported 6,310 coronavirus infections and 175 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a day, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.

With today’s data, Indonesia’s total number of cases rose to 605,243, while the number of deaths rose to 18,511, both are the highest tallies in South-east Asia. — Reuters