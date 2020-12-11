Australia police finds 450 kg of 'ecstasy' in excavator from UK, arrests five

The MDMA or ecstacy pills. Australian authorities uncovered almost half a tonne of the illicit drug concealed inside an excavator imported from the United Kingdom. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Dec 11 — Australian authorities said today they had uncovered almost half a tonne of illicit drug MDMA concealed inside an excavator imported from the United Kingdom.

The Australian Federal Police estimated the street value of the find at up to A$79 million (RM239 million).

“The group thought that hiding drugs in machinery and consigning it to a legitimate auction house would be an innocuous way to avoid detection into Australia and, indeed, they were very wrong in that assumption,” said AFP Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough.

Five men have been arrested across Sydney and London as a result of the investigation. —Reuters