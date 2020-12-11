AstraZeneca to test combining Covid vaccine with Russia’s Sputnik

In its statement today, AstraZeneca said it was considering how it can assess combinations of different vaccines, and would soon begin exploring with Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V, whether two adenovirus-based vaccines can be successfully combined. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 11 — Britain’s AstraZeneca signalled today it would investigate combining its own experimental Covid-19 vaccine shot with Russia’s Sputnik V, a move Russian scientists have suggested could sharply boost efficacy.

The developers of Sputnik V last month used Twitter to suggest AstraZeneca try the combination.

They said it was worth experimenting with the Russian model and using two different shots rather than the same ones.

“Sputnik V is happy to share one of its two human adenoviral vectors with AstraZeneca to increase the efficacy of (the) AstraZeneca vaccine. Using two different vectors for two vaccine shots will result in higher efficacy than using the same vector for two shots,” they said on November 23.

In its statement today, AstraZeneca said it was considering how it can assess combinations of different vaccines, and would soon begin exploring with Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V, whether two adenovirus-based vaccines can be successfully combined.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which has funded Sputnik, said:

“This shows the strength of Sputnik V technology and our willingness and desire to partner with other vaccines to fight against Covid together.” — Reuters