Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion

People in favour of bill to legalise abortion cheer after the result of the voting outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 — Argentina’s lower house of Congress approved a government-backed bill to legalise abortion in the early hours this morning, a big step forward for the legislation that could set the tone for a wider shift in conservative Latin America.

The draft law, which would provide for the legal termination of pregnancy up until the 14th week, was passed with 131 votes in favour, 117 against and six abstentions. It will now move up to the Senate, where an even tighter vote is anticipated.

The South American country is the birthplace of Pope Francis, and the abortion bill comes as a number of countries in the predominantly Roman Catholic region are seeing drives to give women greater reproductive rights.

Following a mammoth debate that began yesterday, the landmark bill faced a vote this morning, after protesters in favour and against the legislation had massed in the streets outside Congress.

“We are convinced that this offers a concrete answer to an urgent and structural public health problem,” said Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta, the government’s Women, Gender and Diversity minister, as she opened the session in the Chamber of Deputies.

“The time has come to stop looking the other way.”

Protesters supporting the bill had gathered outside Congress wearing green scarves for an overnight vigil to await the news. A similar vote to legalise abortion was narrowly defeated in 2018.

Opposition groups, wearing light blue scarves, also took to the streets to demonstrate against the bill.

The initiative includes a parallel bill which will face a separate vote to assist women who want to continue with their pregnancy and face severe economic or social difficulties.

Argentine law currently only allows the voluntary interruption of pregnancy when there is a serious risk to the mother or in the event of rape, although activists say many women often do not receive adequate care.

The country has seen a gradual rise in agnosticism in recent years. While the current Peronist government is strongly behind the bill, that was not the case in 2018 during the conservative administration of Mauricio Macri.

“We are not in favour of abortion, we do not recommend or suggest it, we are against clandestine abortion that kills thousands of women,” Argentine actress and campaigner Carola Reyna posted on Twitter.

“We believe that it is a practice that should be regulated by the State, guaranteeing women’s health.” — Reuters