A woman walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amid the spread of Covid-19, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India December 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Dec 10 — India recorded 31,521 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed today.

The country has a total of 9.77 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 412, with the total now 141,772. — Reuters