Two reports of allergic reactions on first day of vaccine rollout, says UK medical regulator

Lorna Lucas, 81, reacts as she receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs shortly before her husband, Winston (left) also has one administered at Guy’s Hospital, in central London December 8, 2020. — AFP pic LONDON, Dec 9 — Two allergic reactions were reported on the first day of the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, the head of Britain’s medicine regulator said today.

“Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), told lawmakers.

“But if we need to strengthen our advice, now that we’ve had this experience in the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately.” — Reuters