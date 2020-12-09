Merkel demands tougher curbs as virus deaths break record

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a debate at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin December 9, 2020, on the eve of a EU summit. — AFP pic BERLIN, Dec 9 — Chancellor Angela Merkel today demanded tougher curbs to bring down coronavirus infections, as the German death toll reached a grim daily record of nearly 600 people.

“When mulled wine stands are being built, when waffle stands are being built, that’s not compatible with what we had agreed of only takeaways for food and drinks,” she told parliament, in reference to traditional German Christmas markets.

“I am really sorry... but if we’re paying the price of death tolls at 590 people daily then that’s, in my view, not acceptable.” — AFP