India records 32,080 new Covid-19 cases

A bride and groom wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) exchange flower garlands during a wedding ritual, after the bride tested positive for Covid-19, in Baran, Rajasthan, India December 6, 2020. — Reuters still image

MUMBAI, Dec 9 — India reported 32,080 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 9.74 million, data from the federal health ministry showed today.

India has the world's second-highest caseload, but daily infections have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September. Of its 9.74 million total cases, around 370,000 are active patients, currently infected with Covid-19.

Daily cases have stayed below the 50,000-mark since Nov. 8, despite a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and streets.

Deaths rose by 402, the ministry said, with the total now at 141,360. — Reuters