Helicopter crashes in French Alps, six people missing

A view of the French Alps where a helicopter crashed with six missing December 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 9 — Six people were missing in the French Alps yesterday after a helicopter crashed at an altitude of 1,800 meters, local authorities said.

The pilot of the aircraft, which also had another pilot on board as well as two winch operators and two mountain rescue workers, was able to eject and give the alert.

Three helicopters were dispatched but had been unable to reach the accident site due to fog while rescue teams were also trying to approach by ground, the Savoie prefecture said in a statement.

The prefecture added that contact had been established with one of the people who had been on board.

France's air accident bureau said separately that it had opened an investigation and would dispatch a team to the site. — Reuters