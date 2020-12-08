Police take down Montreal pandemic homeless camp

Police officers dismantle a homeless encampment during efforts to move its residents to shelters during the Covid-19 pandemic in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, Dec 8 — Dozens of police officers yesterday moved in to dismantle a makeshift camp in Montreal occupied for months by a hundred homeless people, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Authorities cordoned off and cleared the grassy boulevard on the outskirts of the city's downtown, while riot police — some on horseback — held back a few dozen protestors, including one dressed as Santa Claus.

Local fire officials had ordered the camp closed after a tent burst into flames over the weekend.

The camp went up in July. Several of its occupants had recently become homeless, having lost their jobs and apartments during the pandemic.

Several had vowed to stay all winter — despite forecasts of harsh weather.

Louise Desrosiers, spokesperson for the Montreal fire department, told reporters a third of the 60 tents had been removed by midday.

Everyone removed from the site was to be offered space at one of two area shelters — including a recently converted hotel.

But not everyone was keen.

“Those who don't do well in shelters, where are they going to go? They will slip away and die in a street at -20” degrees Celsius, said protestor Manon Charette.

Marc Laramee, who has helped feed the campers in recent months, said he is “worried” for them, saying there is a lack of affordable housing in the city — like in several others across Canada.

The Saturday tent fire was sparked by a candle. Nobody was injured, but the city said in a statement it “could have been catastrophic.” — AFP