DUBAI, Dec 8 — Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam for fuelling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media, a judiciary spokesman said today.

"Yes, the Supreme Court ... has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case," spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a judiciary website. — Reuters