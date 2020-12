Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Dec 6 — Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 43,141. — Reuters