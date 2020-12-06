Mainland China reports 18 new Covid-19 cases for Dec 5

A woman wears a face mask as she walks in the Tai Koo Li shopping centre, following the outbreak of Covid-19, in Beijing, China December 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Dec 6 — Mainland China reported 18 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, up from 17 cases from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said today.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 2 from 12 a day earlier.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,619. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. — Reuters