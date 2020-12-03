Australia says international borders to stay shut for ‘some time’ despite vaccine progress

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would keep its borders closed to non-Australian citizens and non-permanent residents. — AAP Image via Reuters

SYDNEY, Dec 3 — Australia’s borders will likely stay closed for “some time”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today, despite progress in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines.

Britain yesterday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine, stoking hopes of rapid Covid-19 inoculations across the world.

Still, Morrison said Australia would keep its borders closed to non-Australian citizens and non-permanent residents.

“On international borders we’re still some time away from that,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. — Reuters