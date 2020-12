Britain December 2, 2020 became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for general use and said it would be introduced next week. — AFP pic LONDON, Dec 2 — Britain’s independent medicines regulator said today no “corners have been cut” in its recommendation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for general use.

June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had used overlapping trials and “rolling reviews” to reach the determination.

“That doesn’t mean any corners have been cut — none at all,” she added. — AFP