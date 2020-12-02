Joshua Wong vows ‘not the end of the fight’ after Hong Kong jailing

People approach a police van after the sentencing of pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong, China December 2, 2020. — Reuters pic HONG KONG, Dec 2 — Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong vowed to keep campaigning for democracy despite being jailed today for taking part in last year’s huge protests.

“It’s not the end of the fight,” he wrote on his verified Twitter account in a message conveyed by lawyers shortly after a judge sentenced him and two others to prison.

“Ahead of us is another challenging battleground. We’re now joining the battle in prison along with many brave protestors, less visible yet essential in the fight for democracy and freedom for HK,” the tweet added. — AFP