At least two people were killed and several others injured today when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, police said.

“We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area,” police said on Twitter. — Reuters