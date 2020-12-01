Biden says he hopes high court rejects Trump bid on 2020 census count

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the 2020 US presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Dec 1 — US President-elect Joe Biden today said he hoped the US Supreme Court rejects a Trump administration bid to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from population counts used to allocate congressional districts to states.

“We can’t keep rewriting history, scrambling norms, and ignoring the Constitution and the precedents we abide by. It is my hope the Supreme Court does the right thing” and rules that “everyone in America” be counted, Biden said in a statement. — Reuters