Biden sprains foot playing with dog

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 — Joe Biden has a sprained foot, his team said yesterday after the US president-elect was taken to the doctor because he had slipped while playing with his dog.

Biden, 78, suffered the injury Saturday with Major, one of his two German shepherds.

“President-elect Joe Biden sustained a sprain of his right foot,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement released by Biden’s office.

He added that there was no “obvious fracture” but that the former vice president, who won election against Donald Trump in November, would get a CT scan to check for damage.

Biden is to be sworn in on January 20, becoming the oldest president in US history.

Biden officials have said Major will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House. — AFP