UK PM names Zahawi as minister responsible for vaccine deployment

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he visits the Public Health England site at the Porton Down science park, near Salisbury, Britain November 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 28 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named Nadhim Zahawi, currently a junior business minister, as the minister responsible for Covid-19 vaccine deployment, in a sign that the government is readying a mass vaccination programme.

Zahawi will report to health minister Matt Hancock in his new role, with his primary focus on vaccine deployment although he will keep some of his business responsibilities.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office today added that the new arrangement was temporary and would last until at least next summer. — Reuters