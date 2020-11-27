Belarus’ Lukashenko says he will leave post when new constitution is adopted, reports Belta

Belarus has been rocked by months of anti-government protests after veteran leader Lukashenko claimed victory in an Aug. 9 presidential election. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 27 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko today said he would leave his post after a new constitution had been adopted, Belarus’ Belta news agency cited him as saying.

“I will not work as president with you under the new constitution,” Lukashenko said, without specifying when that day would come, but stressed the need for amendments to the constitution and adjustments to presidential powers.

Belarus has been rocked by months of anti-government protests after veteran leader Lukashenko claimed victory in an Aug. 9 presidential election that his opponents say was rigged, a charge he denies. — Reuters