A medical worker rests in a relaxation room inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering Covid-19 in Moscow, Russia November 17, 2020. —— Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 23 — Russia reported a record high of 25,173 new coronavirus infections today, including 6,866 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,114,502.

Authorities also reported 361 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 36,540. — Reuters