India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen testing campaign for Covid-19, at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India November 21, 2020. —— Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Nov 23 — India has recorded 44,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 9.14 million, data from the health ministry showed today.

India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, but the rate of increase in India has dipped since it hit a peak in September.

New daily cases have come in at fewer than 50,000 for more than two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 511, according to the latest health ministry data, taking the total to 133,738. — Reuters