SEOUL, Nov 22 — South Korea will tighten coronavirus social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and nearby areas, Yonhap news agency reported today.

Earlier today the country’s prime minister said officials would consider preemptively tightening some social distancing rules as South Korea reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day. — Reuters